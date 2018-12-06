Trevor visits his Grandma Koko in Soweto, South Africa, to talk about his childhood, her life under apartheid, and what exactly he needs to do to get her to watch The Daily Show. pic.twitter.com/cwDloUxVis — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2018

US talk show host Trevor Noah used his recent trip to South Africa to go back to his roots and relive his childhood. The host of the Daily Show was in the country to host the Global Citizen Festival, and visited his 91-year-old grandmother Koko in Soweto.

Noah posted a video of their conversation on social media and it turned out that his grandmother had never watched his show. She also told Noah what it would take to get her to start watching it.

The duo discussed Noah’s childhood, her memories of Nelson Mandela and the horrors of the apartheid era. And it all went into the video above.