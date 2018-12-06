The most intense fight I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/TCXXO98ijp — Guy (@apiecebyguy) December 4, 2018

Sometimes in a fight that turns ugly, people begin to use not only words but also gestures to convey their anger. The video of one such fight between two men in New York went viral on the internet and was pronounced the “most intense” fight ever.

Instead of throwing punches, all they did was to repeat one rude gesture. The absence of dialogue throughout the video heightened the atmosphere.

However, it turned out that the fight was staged and Guy Belloch, who posted the video, said it he had made it with his friends. But that did not stop the internet from being delighted.