.@HannahGadsby kicks off #WomenInEntertainment with a powerful speech. "What happens when only good men get to draw the line?" pic.twitter.com/A7Nc0fSSOq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 5, 2018

After a delivering a searing indictment of misogyny, homophobia and even comedy itself through her Netflix special Nanette, Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby took on the phenomenon of “good men talking about bad men.”

In her speech at the Women in Entertainment gala, presented by the Hollywood Reporter, Gadsby called out self-appointed “good men” who took it upon themselves to draw the lines for what was considered good and bad behaviour in Hollywood and modify it according to their convenience.

“Women should be in control of that line, no question,” she said and ended the speech with a powerful point about intersectionality.