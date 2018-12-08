Play

Tasks that seem very simple at first thought can sometimes go horribly awry. A burglar in Thailand learnt this the hard way. Thailand police released a video of a bumbling thief who tried to rob a jewellery store only to be outsmarted by the owner.

The man, identified as Suphachai Panthong, walked into the store in Chonburi, pretended to try on a gold chain and dashed to the door while wearing it. However, the owner, Jarae Nitikarun, who had already become suspicious, had locked the door remotely to prevent him from escaping.

Panthong sheepishly returned the chain to the owner and, according to local reports, had to wait for the police to arrive and take him into custody.