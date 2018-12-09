Play

Meeting new people can be intimidating – especially if the person you are meeting is the Queen of England. So when 9-year-old Nathan Grant came face to face with Queen Elizabeth, he was so overwhelmed that he fell to his knees and crawled away from her. A video of his

The Queen was on a visit to London’s Thomas Coram Foundation for Children, for the opening of a new building on the campus, and was introduced to families and children associated with the centre. She met with Nathan’s family, but when she was introduced to the boy, he decided to remove himself from the situation and crawled away towards a nearby door shouting, “Bye!” His mother covered for him and quipped, “That’s his version of a bow.”