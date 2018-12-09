A teacher of a private school in Gurugram was suspended for allegedly putting adhesive tape across the mouths of two students to keep them from talking.

Closed circuit TV footage of the incident, which took place in October, surfaced recently on social media. According to reports, parents of two four-year-old students – one boy and one girl – filed a complaint. The school management acted on the complaint and suspended her.

The teacher, meanwhile, claimed that the children were disturbing the class and sometimes using crude language. Oddly, another adult who was present did nothing to stop it.

“On the complaint of students’ parents, we had taken strict action and suspended the teacher,” Gururaj, the principal, said.