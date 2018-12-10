No one can stop watching (and talking about) the Ambani-Piramal wedding celebration videos
Bollywood stars, even Beyoncé, dancing to Hindi film tracks. There would have been nothing new about it, except that it was at a wedding.
A constellation of stars assembled in Udaipur on Sunday for the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to Anand Piramal. The “sangeet” saw celebrities dancing on a stage to popular Bollywood songs. Naturally, videos of their performances a the Oberoi Udaivilas and Lake Palace were posted and reposted almost constantly on social media, with everyone talking about them.
The event also included a special performance by pop singer Beyoncé, and the soon-to-be-wedded couple themselves. The bride’s mother Nita Ambani was also among the performers.
Former United States Secretaries of State, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry also reportedly shook a leg to bhangra tunes. After completing the festivities in Udaipur, the couple are set to be married on December 12 in Mumbai.