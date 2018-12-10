A constellation of stars assembled in Udaipur on Sunday for the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to Anand Piramal. The “sangeet” saw celebrities dancing on a stage to popular Bollywood songs. Naturally, videos of their performances a the Oberoi Udaivilas and Lake Palace were posted and reposted almost constantly on social media, with everyone talking about them.

When you are so rich that even Bhai becomes background dancer. pic.twitter.com/n2K6fvg0Rd — Yashpal (@Yashpal_) December 9, 2018

The event also included a special performance by pop singer Beyoncé, and the soon-to-be-wedded couple themselves. The bride’s mother Nita Ambani was also among the performers.

Former United States Secretaries of State, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry also reportedly shook a leg to bhangra tunes. After completing the festivities in Udaipur, the couple are set to be married on December 12 in Mumbai.