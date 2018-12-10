Watch: Reporter checks candidate’s blood pressure on news television ahead of the election results
A whole new level of fact-checking.
News channels in India have, on more than one occasion, used over-the-top gimmicks and theatrics to drive ratings. A new addition to this roster of ridiculous moments: a reporter for a regional news channel in Chhattisgarh checking the blood pressure of candidates who contested in the state elections.
The reporter of a Hindi channel decided to take readings on a blood pressure monitor to test the candidates’ claims of being calm , on the eve of the declaration of the results. The video above, shot by a bystander, was posted on twitter.