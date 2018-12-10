WATCH it to BELIEVE it. Another First in TV Journalism.



Reporters of a regional channel in Chhattisgarh are going on measuring BLOOD PRESSURE of candidates on the eve of results.



"Aap keh to rahe hain ki normal hain, humne socha check kar lein." pic.twitter.com/PemkPstIYr — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 10, 2018

News channels in India have, on more than one occasion, used over-the-top gimmicks and theatrics to drive ratings. A new addition to this roster of ridiculous moments: a reporter for a regional news channel in Chhattisgarh checking the blood pressure of candidates who contested in the state elections.

The reporter of a Hindi channel decided to take readings on a blood pressure monitor to test the candidates’ claims of being calm , on the eve of the declaration of the results. The video above, shot by a bystander, was posted on twitter.