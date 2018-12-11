Play

As UK Prime Minister Theresa May scrambled to contain the fall-out from postponing a key parliamentary vote on Brexit, the criticism from both parliament and the public has been growing louder.

Actor Andy Serkis, most famous for playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings movies, also joined in and reprised the character to mock May for her controversial Brexit deal. Dressed as May, Serkis’s Gollum battled with himself, presenting both sides of the terms and conditions of Britain’s exit from the European Union. He switched between “good May” and “bad May” to poke fun at May as she struggled to keep Britain out of the EU while also keeping her job.

The video is a part of a grassroots campaign called The People’s Vote, which is pushing for a second referendum on Brexit.