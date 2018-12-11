Even as the last of the votes were being counted in five states, members of the Congress party, which took the lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh earlier in the day, began celebrating the victory across the country.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh where outgoing Chief Minister Raman Singh conceded defeat after Congress won 63 seats, leaving the BJP with 18, workers gathered outside the Congress party office to celebrate.

#WATCH: Celebrations outside Congress office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Congress is leading on 60 out of 90 seats in the state. #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/8Bgf0Wu0Gv — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

#Watch: Congress workers celebrate outside party office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Congress is leading in 67 out of 90 seats #ChhattisgarhElections2018 #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/YlluyU5xtX — OTV (@otvnews) December 11, 2018

Celebrations are beginning for the Congress in Chhattisgarh @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/zIAXUJUH9a — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) December 11, 2018

Chhattisgarh Congress President Bhupesh Baghel and workers celebrate in Raipur. #AssemblyElectionResults2018 pic.twitter.com/lJ7bY3ajui — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

The Mizo National Front returned to power in Mizoram after capturing 21 seats in the 40 member assembly, defeating the Congress party.

#WATCH: Celebration outside Mizo National Front (MNF) office in Aizawl. The party has won 14 seats out of 40 & is leading on 9 seats in Mizoram. #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/zJwcZKLbRh — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

Mizoram: Members and workers of Mizo National Front celebrate at party headquarters in Aizawl. The party has won 23 seats in the state so far. #AssemblyElectionResults2018 pic.twitter.com/wblRmlsMXl — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2018

The festive atmosphere also prevailed in Telangana, where members of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti revelled in the clear majority obtained by the party.

As early trends show pink sweep in #TelanganaElections2018.. Celebrations have begun at TRS HQ in Hyderabad.. Drums, Dancers & party workers going crazy.. #Results2018 ⁦@IndiaToday⁩ pic.twitter.com/EHrG6lXAx0 — Ankit Tyagi (@Ankit_Tyagi01) December 11, 2018