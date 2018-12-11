Assembly polls: Watch the celebrations by winning parties in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram
Different parties, same sentiments.
Even as the last of the votes were being counted in five states, members of the Congress party, which took the lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh earlier in the day, began celebrating the victory across the country.
In Raipur, Chhattisgarh where outgoing Chief Minister Raman Singh conceded defeat after Congress won 63 seats, leaving the BJP with 18, workers gathered outside the Congress party office to celebrate.
The Mizo National Front returned to power in Mizoram after capturing 21 seats in the 40 member assembly, defeating the Congress party.
The festive atmosphere also prevailed in Telangana, where members of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti revelled in the clear majority obtained by the party.