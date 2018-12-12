Theresa May gets locked inside her car as she attempts to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel



Read the latest on Theresa May's tour of European leaders here: https://t.co/BdWa4K5WMy pic.twitter.com/h6066HP7o3 — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) December 11, 2018

In her efforts to rescue her Brexit deal, British Prime Minister Theresa May had to get past another obstacle – her car door. May arrived in Berlin to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel as a part of her tour of European nations to engage in talks with leaders and seek agreement to amend her Brexit deal in a manner that would satisfy her critics.

However, before she could sit down with Merkel, May was briefly trapped inside her car as an official kept trying to open the door and failed. The German chancellor, meanwhile, looked on until she was finally able to get out.

While it was obviously a simple malfunction, the temptation to consider the moment a metaphor for May’s Brexit plan – which has led to a no-confidence motion against her from her Conservative party colleagues – was irresistible.