US President Donald Trump sparred with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer in what will possibly go down as one of the most excruciating meetings in the Oval Office.

Trump threatened to partially shut down the government if his demands for border wall funding were not met, while Democrats argued against a shutdown. But the meeting soon descended into chaos with the leaders interrupting and arguing with one another in a manner which has seldom been seen on camera.

At one point, Pelosi tried to move the gathering away from the public eye but Trump continued to press on, even declaring that he would be “proud” to shut down the government to have his demands met. While Trump lost his cool, Vice President Mike Pence sat stoic and silent throughout the conversation. His demeanour amused many on social media and, of course, they roasted him.

mike pence has perfected the art of stillness so apex predators won’t spot him pic.twitter.com/CP5GyViqgB — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) December 11, 2018

RIP Mike Pence, died quietly in his chair today. Cause: nobody liked him. pic.twitter.com/Rgi1ghzvZw — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) December 12, 2018

The statue of Martin Luther King is doing more than Mike Pence in this meeting. pic.twitter.com/0Tj5xCduNP — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 11, 2018

Pelosi later described the interaction thus: “It was so wild. It goes to show you: You get into a tickle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you.” She reportedly added that the president’s insistence on a wall was “a manhood thing”. Trump meanwhile, reportedly “stormed out” of the Oval Office after and threw a folder of papers in frustration.