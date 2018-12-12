Watch: Donald Trump got into a shouting match with Democratic leaders over the Mexico border wall
Donald Trump repeatedly threatened a government shutdown over funding for his proposed wall.
US President Donald Trump sparred with House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer in what will possibly go down as one of the most excruciating meetings in the Oval Office.
Trump threatened to partially shut down the government if his demands for border wall funding were not met, while Democrats argued against a shutdown. But the meeting soon descended into chaos with the leaders interrupting and arguing with one another in a manner which has seldom been seen on camera.
At one point, Pelosi tried to move the gathering away from the public eye but Trump continued to press on, even declaring that he would be “proud” to shut down the government to have his demands met. While Trump lost his cool, Vice President Mike Pence sat stoic and silent throughout the conversation. His demeanour amused many on social media and, of course, they roasted him.
Pelosi later described the interaction thus: “It was so wild. It goes to show you: You get into a tickle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you.” She reportedly added that the president’s insistence on a wall was “a manhood thing”. Trump meanwhile, reportedly “stormed out” of the Oval Office after and threw a folder of papers in frustration.