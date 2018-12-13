🎶 SINCE U BEEN GONE 🎶



"Mom please sto-"



🎶 I CAN BREATHE FOR THE FIRST TIME 🎶 pic.twitter.com/4b5DQ7SzdE — Maryland Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 12, 2018

This is an incident that surely many would relate to – both as a parent and as a child. During a basketball game in Maryland, USA, Mandy Remmell belted out pop singer Kelly Clarkson’s iconic song Since You Been Gone while the cameras in the stadium were fixed on her. But her son, who was sitting right next to her, was not amused at all.

Ten-year-old Blake pulled the hood of his sweatshirt over his face and sank lower into his chair. Clarkson herself tweeted her approval Wednesday, saying, “This is my kind of mama.”

“Embarrassing your kids and doing it in a fun way is a great opportunity,” Remmell told the Washington Post. “If you can get laughs and make memories, that’s really what counts.” She added that her son had now recovered a little. “He’s also very excited, and he’s wondering now how viral it’s gone. He’s like, ‘How many likes do we have?’”Remmell said.