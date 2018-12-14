Indian and Chinese troops gathered for the 7th Sino-India joint exercise, Hand-in-Hand 2018, at Chengdu in China recently. All went according to routine, till they decided to do something unusual, and danced the bhangra together on the sidelines.

A video of Indian soldiers teaching their Chinese counterparts the dance routine was posted on social media. According to the official twitter page of the Indian Army, the recreational activity came after both troops took part in a “battle obstacle course.”

The exercises come a year after the Doklam standoff. The drill is scheduled to conclude on December 23.