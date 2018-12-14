Play

If you were astonished by the display of opulence at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding, you are definitely not alone. The wedding celebrations made headlines all over the world, which is not a big surprise, considering the star-studded guest list.

Stephen Colbert, host of the Late Show, was equally flabbergasted by the extravagant wedding and joked about it on his show on Thursday while referring to the fact that Beyoncé was invited for a private performance and that former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were in attendance.

“Democrats, always a friend of the little guy,” he quipped. What the people behind the wedding might not like, however, is that the segment came on the show only after a slice on pizza.