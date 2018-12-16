Watch: A child mysteriously ‘teleported’ into a BBC interview and baffled viewers
But there was a mundane explanation eventually.
Children stealing attention during a serious interview or discussion on TV is not exactly an uncommon thing on BBC. But on Wednesday, something happened that left viewers utterly perplexed.
During an interview on the channel about Theresa May’s leadership, a small child appeared to materialise out of thin air behind the person being interviewed. A video of the strange occurrence was shared on twitter and prompted references to movies and television shows like X-Files and Doctor Who.
The speculation continued until a video producer and other journalists revealed it was just bad editing.