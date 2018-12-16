WTF... does anyone else see the child teleport? pic.twitter.com/P0ju9J9cby — @realTewkesburyBC (@TewkesburyLeak) December 12, 2018

Children stealing attention during a serious interview or discussion on TV is not exactly an uncommon thing on BBC. But on Wednesday, something happened that left viewers utterly perplexed.

During an interview on the channel about Theresa May’s leadership, a small child appeared to materialise out of thin air behind the person being interviewed. A video of the strange occurrence was shared on twitter and prompted references to movies and television shows like X-Files and Doctor Who.

Wow. @DrWhoOnline needs to investigate. We have a break in the time continuum. Time’s gone wibbly wobbly! — SPDPR #FBPE (@steviepattisond) December 13, 2018

...there has been a glitch in the matrix. — Zander (@bendergavyn) December 13, 2018

The speculation continued until a video producer and other journalists revealed it was just bad editing.