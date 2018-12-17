The Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live presented its viewers an alternate dream scenario, one in which the 2016 elections had a different outcome. The opening act of the sketch show parodied the 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life and imagined a White House without Donald Trump as president.

Alec Baldwin returned to play Trump, accompanied by Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh, while other members of the cast portrayed the real-life press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and real-life US First Lady Melania Trump in a world where everyone’s lives were better due to the Democrat Hillary Clinton’s imagined victory.

Baldwin’s Trump walked through the White House wondering “what are those things on their faces,” only to be told that they are “smiles.” Even Robert Muller, played by Robert De Niro, was happy because he was getting to spend more time with his family since he didn’t have to “investigate some idiot for treason.”

Needless to say, the real president was not thrilled with the sketch and criticised the show on his favourite platform, twitter. Trump wrote that the show was a “Democrat spin machine” and asked if it was legal.