Video of refugee children marked with numbers on their arms at US border sparks outrage
Many said the practice evoked memories of concentration camps in Nazi Germany.
A few days after reports of a seven-year-old immigrant girl from Guatemala dying of dehydration and shock after being taken into custody by the United States Border Patrol, a video that showed refugee children being marked with numbers at the US-Mexico border has gone viral.
The video, shared by an NBC News reporter, Cal Perry, drew outrage, with people comparing the practice to the similar one adopted by concentration camps in Nazi Germany.
Although the video did not give information on who drew the numbers and what their purpose was, earlier reports have also said that both children and adults who were asylum seekers were marked with numbers on their forearms. This was to identify them as they waited in long lines to make their case to US Customs and Border Protection.
The report said it was a standard practice at one of the ports of entry in El Paso, Texas. The video posted by Perry was shot at the entry point near Juarez, Mexico.