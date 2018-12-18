No joke.... it’s SNOWING money! Accident involving a Brink truck on Route 3 in East Rutherford sends cash flying. 💰 ❄️ @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/zASqW6idG1 — Nick Amador (@NickAmadorTV) December 13, 2018

For motorists driving down a highway in New Jersey last Thursday, it was almost like winning the lottery without even having to buy a ticket. Right in front of them, a truck was spilling cash owing to a malfunction that caused its door to become unsecured.

Videos on social media showed drivers rushing from their cars to pick up the currency notes scattered on the roads. The East Rutherford Police Department said the chaos following the spill also caused multiple crashes. An investigation determined that two plastic bags containing $140,000 and $370,000 had fallen through the open door and while some of it was returned, $189,000 still remained missing, according to ABC 7.