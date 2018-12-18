#WATCH Agra: BJP MLA Udaybhan Chaudhary threatens SDM Garima Singh, says 'Don't you know I am an MLA? Don't you realize my power, the power of democracy?' He had gone to meet the SDM over farmer issues (17.12.18) pic.twitter.com/3lfTlXAi46 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2018

A BJP lawmaker triggered sharp responses after he was caught on camera threatening a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Agra on Tuesday.

Expressing his “power” to SDM Garima Singh, Udaybhan Chaudhary can be heard shouting, “Aapko maloom nahi main vidhayak hun?” (Don’t you know I am an MLA?) in the video, adding “Meri taakat ka ehsaas nahi hai?” (Don’t you realise my power?).

The Fatehpur Sikri MLA’s remarks came during a visit to the Kerawali tehsil in Agra along with a group of protesting farmers on Monday. The farmers, led by Chaudhary, wanted Singh to talk to banks about their loan repayments, NDTV reported.

Chaudhary defended his aggressive remarks, saying it was his “moral right to reprimand the officer” because she was like his “daughter” and also alleged that her interaction with the farmers was rough.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association, however, came out in support of Singh and said threatening officers was “not acceptable”.