A father-daughter duo stole the show at a concert in Canada when she used sign language to help him enjoy the show. A heartwarming video of Kerri Carberry signing the lyrics for her father, who is hearing-impaired, went viral on social media and resulted in an outpouring of love and messages of approval in the comments section.

The video was recorded at the Three Days Grace concert in Edmonton. “We were in the crowd having a good time and it just started happening, it just started flowing,” Carberry told CTV News. “Just making eye contact, it was all about that moment.” It even got the attention of the band, which tweeted out the video along with the caption “this is amazing.”