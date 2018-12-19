Play

The fight against bullying received a new push with former Beatle Paul McCartney and actor Emma Stone coming together for a short film.

In director Brantley Guiterrez’s video for Who Cares, a song on McCartney’s 2018 album Egypt Station, the singer plays a psychologist who hypnotises his patient (Emma Stone) to get to the root of her trauma. The visuals include mimes and strange wigs among other peculiar things, while McCartney’s vocals reinforce the anti-bullying message.

The video is set to kick off an anti-bullying social media campaign #WhoCaresIDo, for which McCartney collaborated with several non-profit organisations associated with social change. “My hope is that if there are kids being bullied – and there are…Maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it’s not as bad…that it’s the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through,” McCartney said, according to Billboard.