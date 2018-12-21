Play

Not planning ahead for an important task can cost you dearly – even if that task is a robbing a house. A clumsy thief had to learn this the hard way when his getaway car proved to be too small for the giant TV set he managed to steal.

The man was caught on camera in Fort Washington, Maryland, USA making a dash across the house’s front lawn after picking up the television package from the front porch. He then tried to load the large-screen device into the back seat of his car, before realising it would not fit.

After some struggle, he shoved it in and sped away with the doors ajar. Prince George’s County Police Department posted the video in hopes of finding the culprit. Meanwhile, the footage has gone viral, giving people some much needed laughs.