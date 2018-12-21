Play

Fed up of the mail left in front of his house getting stolen every so often, a former NASA engineer came up with a sparkly and smelly surprise to thwart the porch pirates.

After police refused to take his previous complaints about thefts seriously, Rober took matters into his own hands and designed a bait package which, when opened, doused the thieves in fine glitter and “fart” spray. Although it would not prevent packages from getting stolen, it would help exact hilarious revenge on the thieves.

Rober posted a video of how he executed the elaborate process – which consisted of inserting motion sensors, a GPS tracker and wide-angle cameras on the package – calling it his “magnum opus.”