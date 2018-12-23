Fusion artist and playback singer Remo Fernandes goes down nostalgia lane for Christmas by changing the lyrics of the evergreen classic White Christmas to talk about his wish to celebrate the holiday in Goa.

In Warm Christmas, Fernandes sings that he is dreaming about a Christmas like the ones he experienced in Goa.

Goan by origin, Fernandes lived in the village of Siolim and before moving to Portugal following a controversy about his nationality in 2015.

Fernandes has also put out another video, a version of Silent Night, in which he changed the lyrics to “noisy night”. “Mary, how did your child sleep?” the singer croons. ‘Mary, did I hear him weep?”