The tradition of listening to Christmas carols this time of the year has been around for as long as we can remember. But this year, a debate was triggered over the famous carol Santa Baby, when a radio station in Cleveland initially announced it would not play the song following complaints from users that it had not aged well for the #MeToo era. The decision triggered a debate about whether the lyrics were indeed misogynistic.

Pop singer Miley Cyrus decided to settle the debate by coming up with a much-needed alternate version that fixed the problematic lyrics. Cyrus appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and updated the lines, calling for equal pay for women and an end to sexual harassment. The performance also featured appearances by Fallon and music producer Mark Ronson.

Written by Frank Loesser in 1944, the original lyrics described a man persuading his date to spend the night even though she repeatedly tried to leave. Many interpreted the lyrics as presenting themes of manipulation and sexual coercion. You can listen to the original version performed by Eartha Kitt in 1953 here: