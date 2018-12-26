So last night I met the human form of Siri😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x3nC4XNile — єяıṅ (@Erinie_DaBest) December 22, 2018

Many have tried in secret our hand at imitating the robotic voice of Apple’s voice assistant Siri. But a rapper from Baltimore seems to have come closest.

In a video posted on Twitter, artist and producer Caz or HAZMATCAZ performed her best impression of Siri, and it turned out to be uncannily similar to the actual female voice. The video soon went viral and Caz became a mini celebrity overnight.

Some people, in fact, suggested she was lip-syncing or having Siri talk on another phone out of sight of the camea. She hit back at the critics and explained, “I’ve always has a good speaking voice it just came naturally to me one day and I’ve been doing it ever since.”