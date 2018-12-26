Ho..Ho..Ho... 🎅

Merry Christmas to all of you!🎄



Just amazing to be with these young ones at Ashray Child Care Centre.

The joy on their innocent faces was just priceless! #BecomingSanta #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/9hUHKHcYJd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2018

On Christmas Day, while the Indian cricket team prepared to take on Australia at Melbourne, former cricketer and perennial superstar Sachin Tendulkar padded up for a different innings.

To spread the Christmas cheer, he put on a full Santa Claus costume to surprise the residents at a childcare home.

Tendulkar visited the Ashray Child Care Centre in Mumbai, where he not only spent time with the children but also gave out sports equipment as presents. “The joy on their innocent faces was just priceless!” he wrote, posting a video of his visit on twitter.