Newsmakers of 2018 Video: Making of the Mary Kom legend. How a farm labourer’s daughter punched her way to boxing glory The Manipuri trailblazer who made history by winning her sixth World Boxing Championship title looks back at the early years in this candid chat by Smitha Nair Published an hour ago Play Producer: Astha Rawat, Sahiba Khan, Shayonnita Mallik | Video Editor and Animator: Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mary Kom boxing World Champion London Olympics Print