Newsmakers of 2018 Video: 2018 The Year That Was – News and Laughs walked into a bar. What came out was ‘And Finally’ Thain thain, Kiki challenge, Rahul Gandhi’s hug, Priya Varrier’s wink and all other things funny in 2018. by Scroll Staff Published an hour ago Play Lead Producer: Astha Rawat | Producer: Shibika Suresh, Sahiba Khan | Writer and Producer: Shayonnita Mallik | Video Editor and Animator: Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair, Crystelle Rita Nunes | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. funny videos Donald Trump Thain thain Kiki challenge Rahul Gandhi Print