While the Triple Talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed it vehemently, claiming it was an attack on the constitutional rights of Muslims (video above).

During his speech in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi questioned the intent behind the government’s criminalising triple talaq but not opposing the decriminalisation of homosexuality. “If sexual minorities have been given a choice in Section 377, then why are religious minorities not getting any choice?” he asked.

The bill was also opposed by Congress and the AIDMK MPs, who walked out before the voting began on Thursday.