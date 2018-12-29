A kite surfer faced a huge and somewhat frightening obstacle while training for a race in the waters off the coast of the Dominican Republic. Put simply, he collided with a shark.

Alex Soto, a professional kite surfer, was training for the 2019 Pan American Games when he suddenly crashed into a shark and was sent flying off his board. The entire incident was caught on his GoPro camera.

Soto told PerthNow that he saw the shark just seconds before the collision, but he was going too fast to avoid it. “I never saw a shark in Cabarete in 14 years, when I saw the shark I was surprised,” he said. “We are invading their habitat, do not be surprised if you see any [sharks].” Both the shark and Soto were safe, but his kite and board suffered some damage.