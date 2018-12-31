Working at an airport to guide planes to their gates after landing could qualify as one of the most boring, though important, jobs in the world. No wonder Jahmaul Allen, who works at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, has decided to add some spice to his routine.

As the video above shows, Allen breaks into a dance while guiding American Airlines aircrafts to their appropriate gates. In fact, he’s been doing it for several years now, and apsse Allen said he saw a baby on the plane and was trying to entertain her.

“Honestly, I just love what I do,” he told Global News. “I would say I do it every now and then, whenever I feel like the mood to dance and whenever I want to make someone happy on the plane.”