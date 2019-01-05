Watch: An owner caught her cat and dog sharing a moment of friendship in a viral video
Who said cats and dogs couldn’t be friends?
Cats and dogs are often thought to be each others’ nemesis. While this might be true sometimes, it is definitely not the case for this dog and cat duo, who displayed their friendship for the whole world to see
Twitter user Jordan Ireland posted a video of her pets in which Maggie the dog was seen petting Pumpkin the cat and receiving affection in return. They were also seen cuddling in another video.
The clip soon went viral and others users also shared pictures and videos of their own cats and dogs showering love on each other.