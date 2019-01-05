Did my dog just pet my cat?? And did my cat just hug my dog?? pic.twitter.com/PuNWB1Ggzw — Jordan Ireland (@jor_nicole4) December 28, 2018

Cats and dogs are often thought to be each others’ nemesis. While this might be true sometimes, it is definitely not the case for this dog and cat duo, who displayed their friendship for the whole world to see

Twitter user Jordan Ireland posted a video of her pets in which Maggie the dog was seen petting Pumpkin the cat and receiving affection in return. They were also seen cuddling in another video.

Here is another one for y’all to enjoy 💕 thanks for all the love pic.twitter.com/VS16s1QMWa — Jordan Ireland (@jor_nicole4) December 30, 2018

The clip soon went viral and others users also shared pictures and videos of their own cats and dogs showering love on each other.