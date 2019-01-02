Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me: https://t.co/BNl2I1m8OX pic.twitter.com/uXXtp94EvY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2018

Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren announced her intention run for US president in 2020 by releasing a campaign video outlining her vision to provide equal opportunities and economic and social justice.

Warren said she was launching an exploration committee for president – the legal precursor to a run for office – as the race to be the Democratic nominee has just started. “America’s middle class is under attack. How did we get here? Billionaires and big corporations decided they wanted more of the pie and they enlisted politicians to cut them a fatter slice,” said the senator from Massachusetts, who has long been a vocal critic of big businesses and corporations.

With this video, Warren becomes the first of several other Democrats who are looking to take on Trump in the 2020 presidential election.