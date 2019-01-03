Play

National Highway 24 in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur was blocked by protesters for about five hours after an e-rickshaw driver allegedly died in police custody on Tuesday night.

ANI posted a video of hundreds of protesters blocking the roads in the area, stalled vehicles, and heavy police presence. Speaking to ANI, a protestor detailed the incidents that led to the death of the e-rickshaw driver, whom News 18 identified as Baleshwar.

According to the protester, the police arrived at the spot where Baleshwar was waiting for customers, took the keys of his new vehicle, and threatened to fine him despite his having all the necessary documentation. When the rickshaw driver refused to pay the police, he was allegedly thrashed, following which he surrendered.

The protester added that he later took Baleshwar to the hospital, where he died. According to ANI, locals also pelted stones at a bus in the area. They have demanded compensation for the e-rickshaw driver’s death, and action against the responsible police officials. A police investigation is underway.