Eco India Eco India: How a start-up in New Delhi has been processing 70% of India's formal e-waste Our top story this week looks at how Namo is taking informal e-waste pickers into its fold to help tackle India's spiralling problem with the sector. by Scroll Staff Published an hour ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Syed Ahmed Safi | Video Editor: Sujit Lad Field Producer: Aabid Shafi Researcher: James Roy Assistant Producers: Dewang Trivedi, Shibika Suresh Script and Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu