Why paint with a brush on the ground when the wind in the skies can create your art for you? This is exactly what a professional skydiver from Dallas, Texas did when she took paint and canvases up with her and made a painting during, hold your breath, a free-fall dive.

An “inside video perspective” of the aerial artist Michelle Nirumandrad, titled “Captured Sky”, was posted on YouTube by ViralHog. The artist used this method “in an effort to create a tangible from an intangible, to claim a souvenir from above, a piece of the heavens.”

In the video, she was seen exiting a Twin Otter aircraft at 13,500 feet while the wind “painted” her canvas until she was 5,000 feet above the ground.