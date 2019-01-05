Buddhist monks in Japan are posting videos of themselves showing off various skills – juggling, skipping, skate-boarding, playing the guitar – all the while dressed in their traditional robes. The question, of course, is why they’re doing this.

The outpouring of videos began after a monk in Japan’s Fukui Prefecture was fined 6,000 yen for driving in his robes. According to reports, the monk refused to pay the fine and has sought legal advice as well.

The Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the incident took place on September 16, 2018. The monk was on his way to a Buddhist memorial service when he was booked for violation of traffic rules. He was given a “blue traffic violation ticket” for driving in a kimono, Yomiuri quoted the Fukui police as saying.

Monks across Japan promptly came out in support of their community member by posting videos of themselves doing everything from daily chores to martial arts moves in traditional robes. A Japanese hashtag, which translates to “I can do it in monk’s clothes”, has been trending on twitter.

The original incident may lead to a formal trial in case the fine remains unpaid, reported Yomiuri Shimbun. The newspaper added that this monk had been driving in robes for the past 20 years.