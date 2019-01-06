...High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) January 2, 2019

On Thursday, a video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – the youngest woman to be elected to the US Congress – surfaced on social media, in what was meant to be a smear campaign against her. But instead of creating a scandal, the video ended up endearing her to more people.

The 30-second video was initially posted by a twitter user called AnonymousQ and featured Ocasio-Cortez dancing to the song Lisztomania by Phoenix on the roof of a building in her college years. “Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” read the tweet by the now-deleted account, according to CNN.

But social media users jumped to her defence. The edited clip is part of a four-minute-twenty-second video posted on YouTube eight years ago (bottom).

Well, @AOC is officially done. She’ll never recover from the world seeing her...



(watches video)



...dancing adorably and having fun with her friends in high school? https://t.co/0zENCzBinA — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 3, 2019

Imagine what a major ass-head one would have to be to think that video of @AOC dancing is anything but adorable and endearing and charming. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 4, 2019

BREAKING extremely damaging video has just been released and it's... wait, I'm sorry, it's just @AOC dancing around. This is fine; please excuse the interruption. https://t.co/SJ7d9vTmN7 — Danielle (@daniellegee) January 3, 2019

Singer-songwriter Jonathan Mann turned the video into an advertisement for the US medical insurance campaign, Medicare for All, of which the congresswoman is a supporter.

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, was too busy making history by being sworn in as the youngest ever US Congresswoman, at 29. On Friday, however, she hit back at her critics by posting a new video of herself dancing outside her new office in the halls of Congress as War by Edwin Starr played in the background.

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous.



Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽



Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019