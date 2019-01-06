Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: An attempt to shame the US Congresswoman with an old dance video failed
The Democratic Party politician emerged more popular after a bid to discredit her using a video from her college days.
On Thursday, a video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – the youngest woman to be elected to the US Congress – surfaced on social media, in what was meant to be a smear campaign against her. But instead of creating a scandal, the video ended up endearing her to more people.
The 30-second video was initially posted by a twitter user called AnonymousQ and featured Ocasio-Cortez dancing to the song Lisztomania by Phoenix on the roof of a building in her college years. “Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” read the tweet by the now-deleted account, according to CNN.
But social media users jumped to her defence. The edited clip is part of a four-minute-twenty-second video posted on YouTube eight years ago (bottom).
Singer-songwriter Jonathan Mann turned the video into an advertisement for the US medical insurance campaign, Medicare for All, of which the congresswoman is a supporter.
Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, was too busy making history by being sworn in as the youngest ever US Congresswoman, at 29. On Friday, however, she hit back at her critics by posting a new video of herself dancing outside her new office in the halls of Congress as War by Edwin Starr played in the background.