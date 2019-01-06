Watch: Four generations of different Chinese families are coming together to create these memes
China’s ‘Four generations under one roof’ challenge is warming hearts all round.
There is a new challenge on the internet and for a change, it does not require anyone to jump out of cars or put their lives at risk. Rather, it’s all about family.
Children in China are showing off family love on the country’s popular app, TikTok, by bringing four generations of their families together. The videos, which have turned into a meme, follow a certain pattern. First, a child calls out to their parent, who jumps into the video. The parent brings out the child’s grandparents, and so on, until four generations are in the frame together, sometimes breaking into a dance.
One such video was posted by Kassy Cho on twitter, and others have since followed suit with compilations.