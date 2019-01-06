this Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg pic.twitter.com/bozR6rB93w — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

There is a new challenge on the internet and for a change, it does not require anyone to jump out of cars or put their lives at risk. Rather, it’s all about family.

Children in China are showing off family love on the country’s popular app, TikTok, by bringing four generations of their families together. The videos, which have turned into a meme, follow a certain pattern. First, a child calls out to their parent, who jumps into the video. The parent brings out the child’s grandparents, and so on, until four generations are in the frame together, sometimes breaking into a dance.

the challenge involves four generations of family members making an appearance so a son calls his dad who calls his dad who calls his dad pic.twitter.com/Q6UrBlIbWH — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

One such video was posted by Kassy Cho on twitter, and others have since followed suit with compilations.

THEY EACH COME OUT AND SAY “HEY, MA”

More four generations memes please ❤️ https://t.co/3aEomEWisy — Kara Šegedin (@KSegedin) January 4, 2019

OMG, that was so cute! The Great-Grandmother is so cute and happy looking. Bless. 😁 — lookin4snacks (@MelinaMeans) January 4, 2019

wow i found the 1 person on this earth i dont despise pic.twitter.com/2Fx8jdJdhs — emilita spats (@isweatbeauty) January 4, 2019