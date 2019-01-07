Pakistani internet sours over ‘one-sided’ national sweet poll, demands fresh vote#SamaaDigital #GulabJamun pic.twitter.com/irFsaa5dd2 — Samaa English (@SamaaEnglish) January 6, 2019

The Pakistan government recently conducted a poll on twitter asking, “What is the national sweet of Pakistan?” and the evergreen favourite gulab jamun emerged victorious with 47% of the votes. Over 15,000 people participated in the poll. In the poll, 34 percent people voted for the jalebi, while 19 percent people picked the barfi. According to reports, Pakistan has 35 million social media users.

What is the National Sweet of Pakistan? — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 1, 2019

Answer: The right answer is Gulab Jamun. pic.twitter.com/zL0jgnjX06 — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 1, 2019

However, this did not go down too well with lovers of other sweets.

People in Sanghar district of Pakistan’s Sindh province are unhappy with the poll and have rejected the result. Their reason: the poll is too one dimensional as it was conducted only on one social media platform. Sweets-overs from Sanghar have demanded repolling, and they want it to be conducted across Instagram and Facebook as well. These people can be seen chanting “mithai survey namanzoor” (the poll is unacceptable) in a video clip posted by the local news website Samaa.