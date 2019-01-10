Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019

Squirrels are usually known to snack on nuts. But apparently not New York City squirrels, one of whom was caught recently munching on an egg roll.

A video of the plump squirrel perched on a tree and eating the roll was shared on the twitter account WhatIsNewYork and has caught the attention of people on the internet.

NYers have found their new queen: Egg Roll Squirrel https://t.co/FTEEcZC7UF pic.twitter.com/sgfAtkyz3o — Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) January 3, 2019

Squirrel eating an egg roll in a tree is my new aesthetic pic.twitter.com/JQOVpvuo8n — Rachel Jordan (@racheljordan206) January 5, 2019

[Friend]

My spirit animal is an eagle. I'm wild and free.



[Me]

Have you seen that picture of a squirrel eating an egg roll? pic.twitter.com/UiYdsUoN45 — Joe (@NewsProJoe) January 4, 2019

GOOD OMEN FOR 2019...MAY IT BE THIS GOOD FOR ALL OF US ALWAYS! — Justine S Harrison (@JustineSHarriso) January 3, 2019

The rodent shot to popularity and even managed to get its own twitter account. With its newfound internet fame, the squirrel joined the ranks of other famous New York City rodents, including Pizza Rat and Milkshake Squirrel.