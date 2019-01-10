Watch: This video of a giant squirrel eating an egg roll has captivated the internet
After Pizza Rat, New York’s latest mascot is this squirrel gobbling down an egg roll.
Squirrels are usually known to snack on nuts. But apparently not New York City squirrels, one of whom was caught recently munching on an egg roll.
A video of the plump squirrel perched on a tree and eating the roll was shared on the twitter account WhatIsNewYork and has caught the attention of people on the internet.
The rodent shot to popularity and even managed to get its own twitter account. With its newfound internet fame, the squirrel joined the ranks of other famous New York City rodents, including Pizza Rat and Milkshake Squirrel.