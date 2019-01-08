Play

According to a report in The Indian Express , Nikhil Nirmal, the district magistrate (DM) of Alipurduar, West Bengal and his wife assaulted a young man at Falakata police station in West Bengal. The incident was recorded on camera and the video has been shared multiple times on social media.

The man, identified as Binod Kumar Sarkar, was a Facebook friend of the DM’s wife. Sarkar allegedly wrote indecent comments about her on the website, following which he was brought to the police station. At the police station, the man was thrashed and threatened by the couple for a few minutes before being taken away by an officer.

The human rights organisation Association for the Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) has reportedly decided to lodge a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission.