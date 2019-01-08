Video from @rahaf84427714 just sent from her hotel room at the #Bangkok airport. She has barricaded herself in the room & says she will not leave until she is able to see #UNHCR. Why is #Thailand not letting @Refugees see her for refugee status determination? @hrw #SaveRahaf pic.twitter.com/3lb2NDRsVG — Phil Robertson (@Reaproy) January 7, 2019

An 18-year-old woman detained in Thailand after fleeing from her family in Saudi Arabia barricaded herself a in a hotel room to prevent immigration officials from putting her on a flight to Kuwait.

In videos made from the airport hotel in Bangkok, Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun said her family was abusive and she would be killed if she returned to Saudi Arabia. According to Reuters, she escaped from Kuwait while her family was visiting the gulf country and had planned to go to Australia via Thailand to seek asylum.

She was detained after getting off her plane in Bangkok, with the claim that her family had filed a missing person report, and her passport was confiscated. When asked why she was fleeing her family, Qunun said, “Physical, emotional and verbal abuse and being imprisoned inside the house for months. They threaten to kill me and prevent me from continuing my education.”

https://t.co/T9TwMu1NM8 — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد القنون (@rahaf84427714) January 6, 2019

I wil still here until UN helps me https://t.co/HUFiSodcFC — Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد القنون (@rahaf84427714) January 7, 2019

Here is Rahaf in her hotel room: “I am Rahaf @rahaf84427714 the plane has departed I am in the hotel I need a country to protect me as soon as possible I am seeking asylum.” #SaveRahaf #RahafAlQanun pic.twitter.com/6Ir0pZ58BU — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 7, 2019

This is @rahaf84427714: help her! “Based on the 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol, I'm Rahaf Mohammed, formally seeking refugee status to any country that would protect me from getting harmed or killed due to leaving my religion and torture from my family. #SaveRahaf pic.twitter.com/oxKHYxpE91 — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) January 7, 2019

In a video posted on social media, Qunun was seen blocking the door with furniture and vowing not to leave the room until she had met representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to NPR, Thai authorities reversed their earlier position and decided not to deport her after human rights groups and western embassies called on the Thai government to allow her to leave. In an update on twitter, Qunun said she was under the protection of UNHCR and got her passport back.