Kiyoshi Kimura, aka the sushi king of Japan, has broken his own 2013 record by spending over $3 million to buy an endangered bluefin tuna at 2019’s first auction at the new fish market in Tokyo.

According to a Reuters report, Kimura, who owns the Sushizanmai chain, paid ¥333.6 million ($3.1 million) for the 278-kg tuna. This is almost double of what Kimura had paid in 2013.

“The tuna looks so tasty and very fresh, but I think I did too much,” he was quoted as saying after the auction.