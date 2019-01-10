oh, you trained your dog in German? coolcoolcool



i trained my dog in Harry Potter spells. pic.twitter.com/tBlRVTJ33Z — Anna Brisbin ❄️ (@BrizzyVoices) January 7, 2019

You must have seen a lot of dogs trained to shake hands, fetch, and perform other eccentric human tasks, but this one is different.

Remus, a long-haired mini dachshund from Los Angeles, has been trained to respond appropriately to Harry Potter spells. He lies down and pretends to be dead when owner Anna Brisbin says, “Avada Kedavra”, or stops moving when she says, “Immobulus”.

He responds to cues given to him by Brisbin with a wand, and looks adorable throughout. Remus’s Instagram bio says he “hates full moons” and rightly so, as Potterheads would know.

Apart from twitter, Remus is also popular on Instagram, where has over 27,000 followers. Brisbin seems to be quite a Potterhead, which is evident from his Harry Potter-themed pictures on his Instagram account.