Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: As Assam protests, Lok Sabha passes Bill giving citizenship to non-Muslim migrants Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published an hour ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh, Sahiba Nusrat Khan: Producers | Shone Satheesh: Reporter | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Supreme Court Central Bureau of Investigation Alok Verma Vineet Narain judgement Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Assam strike BJP Mumbai BEST strike BEST hospital route Print