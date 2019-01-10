Watch the emotional moment a Syrian refugee is reunited with his four kids and wife in Cambodia after seven years apart pic.twitter.com/cQU3ujQUmY — ABC News (@abcnews) January 7, 2019

Syrian refugee Abdullah Zalghanah was reunited with his wife and four children after seven long years, and the video of the moment has evoked deeply emotional responses across social media.

According to ABC news, Zalghanah escaped to Lebanon from the Syrian city of Daraa in 2011, along with his family. While the family stayed in Lebanon, Zalghanah reportedly set out in early 2012 to look for a safe location to raise his family. He spent three years in immigration detention camps when his boat from Indonesia to Australia was intercepted, in 2013.

Zalghanah moved to Cambodia from Nauru in 2016 under the Australian government’s $55 million deal to resettle refugees. Instead of four months as promised earlier, it took over two years for him to be reunited with his family.