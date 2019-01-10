Play

Sunday’s Golden Globes saw the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, take home some of the night’s biggest awards. Starring Rami Malek as the band’s lead singer and flamboyant moving spirit Freddie Mercury, the film won awards for Best Picture and Best Actor.

As a tribute to the British rock band and the success of the film, guards at the Buckingham Palace in London performed the group’s hit song after which the film was named. Tourists and onlookers huddled around the gates to watch the Band of the Grenadier Guards’ impressive performance on Monday. Some of them posted their videos on social media.

THE ROYAL GUARDS PLAYING BOH RHAP WHEN I WAS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE TODAY IS IT A SIGN ? pic.twitter.com/fPl6vv97c4 — Maurane 💫Rami for the oscar ! (@maurane95) January 7, 2019

